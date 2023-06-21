Security in West Africa at risk after Mali asks UN peace mission to leave, US says

Mali

The US State Department has said it "regrets" the Mali military regime's decision to call for the United Nations to withdraw its peacekeeping force from the West African country.

Soldiers of the UN peacekeeping mission in Mali, MINUSMA (United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilisation Mission in Mali) patrol in the streets of Gao, on July 24, 2019.

In a statement published earlier this week, the State Department's spokesperson Matthew Miller said that America "is concerned about the effects this decision will have on the security and humanitarian crises impacting the Malian people."

He added that the US intends to "continue to work with [its] partners in West Africa to help them tackle the urgent security and governance challenges they face."

We deeply regret the transition government of Mali’s decision to revoke its consent for @UN_MINUSMA. We offer our strong support to our West African partners and will do our part to facilitate an orderly and responsible drawdown. https://t.co/sZk7TFT5iB — Matthew Miller (@StateDeptSpox) June 19, 2023

The United States wants to encourage "further consultations with regional leaders on additional steps to promote stability and prevent conflict."

It is also extending its full support to MINUSMA

Security challenges

The mission was due to be renewed in late June.

Faced with the decision of Mali's ruling junta's, the US urged all parties to apply "caution and wisdom" to the situation.

"MINUSMA’s drawdown must be orderly and responsible, prioritizing the safety and security of peacekeepers and Malians," Miller said.

He added: "The transition government must also continue to adhere to all its commitments including the transition to a democratically elected, civilian-led government by March 2024 and implementation of the Algiers Accord."

Mali called on the United Nations on 16 June to withdraw its peacekeeping mission from the country “without delay,” denouncing its “failure” to respond to security challenges.

Mali's Foreign Minister Abdoulaye Diop told a UN Security Council meeting that the peacekeeping force should withdraw its troops as soon as possible.

“Au regard de tout ce qui précède, le Gouvernement du Mali demande le retrait sans délai de la MINUSMA. Cependant, le Gouvernement est disposé à coopérer avec les Nations Unies dans cette perspective.



Le Gouvernement du Mali reste disposé à coopérer avec les partenaires qui… pic.twitter.com/oKKo2RQ2R3 — Amb. Abdoulaye Diop (@AbdoulayeDiop8) June 20, 2023

Major security issues

The decision comes as the country continues to fight an Islamist insurgency that emerged following an uprising in 2012.

The insurgency then spread to the whole Sahel region, in Niger, Burkina Faso, western Niger and even, more recently, to the north of Ivory Coast.

MINUSMA was deployed by the U.N. Security Council in 2013 to support local and foreign efforts to restore stability.

Frustrations over the growing insecurity spurred two coups in 2020 and 2021.

“This tragic loss is a stark reminder of the risks that our peacekeepers face while working tirelessly to bring stability and peace to the people of Mali.”

– @elghassimw



The patrol was targeted in an attack that involved an Improvised Explosive Device.https://t.co/tQ5qbNI6Ry pic.twitter.com/NUkXg75sFc — United Nations Geneva (@UNGeneva) June 12, 2023

Since 2022, the ruling junta has been increasingly critical of MINUSMA and other international allies, including France", the country's colonial rulers until 1960.

This week, Mali's ruling junta even asked prosecutors to probe the UN's peacekeeping mission for "espionage" following a UN report saying that hundreds of people were massacred last year by Malian troops.

