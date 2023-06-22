Fighting spreads in Sudan after 72-hour truce expires

Sudan crisis

Fighting has escalated in the Sudanese capital Khartoum following the end of a three-day ceasefire, with witnesses reporting heavy clashes between rival military factions in several areas.

Smoke over southern Khartoum in June 2023 as deadly shelling and gunfire resumed after the end of a ceasefire in Sudan.

Shortly before the truce ended at 6am local time on Wednesday, fighting was reported in all three of the cities that make up the wider capital around the confluence of the Nile: Khartoum, Bahri and Omdurman.

Sudan's army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) have been battling each other for more than two months.

Witnesses said army aircraft carried out airstrikes in Bahri. The RSF responded with anti-aircraft fire. Smoke could be seen rising from the industrial area.

Witnesses also reported artillery fire and heavy clashes in Omdurman and ground fighting in southern Khartoum.

The RSF also attacked a separate army camp in another part of the city on Wednesday, witnesses said.

In Nyala, one of Sudan's largest cities and the capital of South Darfur, the army and the RSF clashed in the centre and northern districts of the city for the second day after a period of calm, said one local activist, amid a power blackout.

Attacks on foreign embassies

Looting have also occurred during attacks of foreign diplomatic missions. Algeria is the latest country to protest.

On Wednesday, the Algerian foreign ministry said its ambassador's residence in the capital, Khartoum, was “stormed and ransacked” the day before.

Mauritania's and Zimbabwe's embassy were also attacked.

Harare condemned attacks on its embassy and on its ambassador’s residence in Khartoum: the Zimbabwean foreign ministry spokesperson, Livit Mugejo, accusing the RSF fighters of being responsible.

"We have reports that most of the countries' properties were also targeted. It's sheer criminality, to take advantage of the war to loot properties of our diplomats and our embassy there," Mugejo said.

Tenth week of violent fighting

The conflict erupted amid disputes over internationally backed plans for a transition away from military rule following a coup in 2021 and four years after long-ruling autocrat Omar al-Bashir was ousted during a popular uprising.

The fighting has wrought destruction on the capital and triggering widespread violence in the western region of Darfur.

Attacks by militias linked to the RSF in the western city of El Geneina have been described by local and foreign observers as ethnic cleansing.

Residents also reported clashes near the army headquarters in the city of Dalanj in South Kordofan, where the SPLM-N led by Abdelaziz al-Hilu, a large rebel force that is not clearly aligned with either of the factions, has been mobilising.

More than 2.5 million people to flee their homes. And half of the country is in need for urgent aid.

Impossible dialogue

The ceasefire was the latest of several truce deals brokered by Sudan's allies, Saudi Arabia and the United States, at talks in Jeddah.

As with previous ones, there were reports of violations by both sides.

Late on Tuesday, also both factions blamed the other for a large fire at the intelligence headquarters, which is housed in a defence compound in central Khartoum that has been fought over since the fighting erupted on 15 April.

Saudi Arabia and the U.S. are considering adjourning the Jeddah talks, judged by many as ineffective.

For Sudan expert Christopher Tounsel, director of the African Studies Program at the University of Washington, both army general Abdel Fattah al-Burhan – and his rival / former deputy Mohamed Hamdan Daglo remain unwilling to open any dialogue.

