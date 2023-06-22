Nigerian president appoints new security chiefs in major reshuffle

Nigeria - Politics

In his first key decisions since being sworn in last month, President Bola Tinubu has replaced the heads of Nigeria's defence, police and customs service.

The new appointees include a former anti-corruption boss, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, as national security adviser.

A presidential statement issued late Monday said Tinubu made the appointments after sacking all the incumbent military service chiefs and advisers, as well as the national police chief and head of the customs service, "with immediate effect".

The appointment of Mallam Nuhu Ribadu as the National Security Adviser is commendable. His antecedents as the former EFCC chairman speak for him. I believe he still has the qualities that made him successful in that role - James Caulcrick



Watch Full Interview:… pic.twitter.com/kkuugS3IL8 — ARISE NEWS (@ARISEtv) June 21, 2023

Major General CG Musa has been named chief of defence staff. Until now he was in charge of fighting a jihadist insurgency in the country's north.

Kayode Egbetokun has been appointed acting inspector general of the national police force.

Security, economy top priorities

Replacing key staff is common for new Nigerian presidents, but Tinubu had promised to make security a priority as the country grapples with violence in several regions.

Nigeria faces a 14-year-old Islamist insurgency in the north-east, heavily armed criminal kidnap gangs in the north-west and separatist tensions in the south-east.

Tinubu, who took over from Muhammadu Buhari on 29 May following his victory in elections in February, is also under pressure to tackle economic problems.

Nigeria is Africa's largest economy but faces high inflation, soaring debt, a weak currency and dwindling oil revenue.

Last week the president sacked the central bank governor, Godwin Emefiele, as well as the head of the anti-graft agency, to help consolidate his new administration.

Tinubu has also ended a long-running fuel subsidy, loosened currency controls and installed a new economic team.

