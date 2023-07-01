The UN votes for MINUSMA peacekeepers to leave Mali

MALI - UN

The UN Security Council has voted not to maintain MINUSMA, the UN peacekeeping force in Mali, as the mission ends on this day.

Senegalese soldiers of the UN peacekeeping mission in Mali MINUSMA patrol in the streets of Gao, on July 24, 2019

The United Nations Security Council voted on Friday to end the decade-long peacekeeping mission in Mali MINUSMA.

The 15-member council adopted a French-drafted resolution that called for MINUSMA to start "the cessation of its operations, transfer of its tasks, as well as the orderly and safe drawdown and withdrawal of its personnel, with the objective of completing this process by December 31, 2023."

The resolution came into effect this Saturday.

Via @AFP: The resolution, which was adopted unanimously by UNSC, brings the UN mission in #Mali🇲🇱 (#Minusma🇺🇳) to an end "as from 30 June" and stipulates that as from July 1st, the peacekeepers will cease their activities in order to organise their departure "by December 31st". pic.twitter.com/GUrNpyMjlG — Fabian (@fabsenbln) June 30, 2023

Mali's ruling military junta requested the departure of the 13,000-strong force "without delay," earlier in June.

Following the announcement made by Mali's foreign minister, Abdoulaye Diop, the US State Department expressed its concern about the effects the withdrawal will have on the security and humanitarian situation in the country.

However, such concerns from Washington did not influence the UN's decision.

Uncertain transition

Although the UN has been granted a six-month period to allow for a peaceful departure of its forces, Mali's junta could request a speedier withdrawal.

However, many political analysts worry a rapid disengagement will only leave Mali more vulnerable.

But for Mali's military rulers, the UN and western presence is seen as unwelcome.

One analyst told RFI English, "The junta accuses MINUSMA of being an instrument of France, to help the French to come back to Mali."

"Especially as French soldiers are still in neighbouring Niger. And the army is getting the attention of Malians every time they blame France, because of the deep bitterness Malians feel toward the colonial past. This isn't helping."

Like many experts on Malian politics, he wished to remain anonymous for fear of a backlash from the junta.

But if the force leaves too soon, he believes the risks for national and regional security sill increase significantly.

Mali’s request for @UN_MINUSMA to withdraw its 13,000 blue helmets is likely to worsen an already precarious security landscape.https://t.co/Wvy2q1W0Px — Crisis Group (@CrisisGroup) June 30, 2023

Regional security issues

Friday's decision from the UN comes as the country continues to fight an Islamist insurgency that emerged following an uprising in 2012.

The insurgency then spread to the whole Sahel region, in Niger, Burkina Faso, western Niger and – even more recently – to the north of Côte d'Ivoire.

MINUSMA was deployed by the UN Security Council in 2013 to support local and foreign efforts to restore stability.

Frustration over the growing insecurity spurred two coups in 2020 and 2021.

Mali's junto then teamed up with Russia's Wagner mercenary group in 2021.

On Friday, the international Crisis Group declared that the withdrawal of UN forces "is likely to worsen an already precarious security landscape."

