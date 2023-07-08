Mbappe says he’s honoured ‘to be in his country of origin’

Killian Mbappe

French football superstar Kylian Mbappe says it is an honour “to be in the country of origin.” The PSG superstar was speaking in Yaoundé, Friday shortly after a meeting with the Cameroon's Prime Minister Joseph Dion Ngute.

Advertising Read more

“It’s an honour to be with my family and to see all the people there. They have shown me love and I am really grateful,” he told reporters.

The Frenchman then said he discussed “many projects” with the prime minister but wouldn’t disclose what they are yet.

“The only thing I can say is that there are many projects [planned] for Cameroon, for the children and for the future.”

Kylian Mbappe speaking shortly after meeting the prime minister in Cameroon © Ngala Killian Chimton/RFI

On Thursday, the World Cup winner visited a school for the dumb and the blind in a Yaoundé suburb which has received funding from his foundation, ‘Inspired by KM’, showing that one of the world’s greatest footballers has a heart for those not so blessed with good fortune.

Hundreds of youths turned out at the junction leading to the prime minister’s office to catch a glimpse of the super star, but opinion about Mbappe’s presence in Cameroon is far from unanimous.

“He plays with France, but he has Cameroonian origins, so it is a good thing that he has come here,” said 21-years Baba Ahmadou.

“All Cameroonians are happy to receive him and I hope he will come here more often,” added one fan who supports PSG largely because of Mbappe told RFI.

But his joy isn’t shared by Simon Ndiba, who says he came to see Mbappe “out of curiosity.”

“We have a multitude of problems in this country. Prices of basic goods are rising in the market. His coming won’t put food on the table, and besides, he is a Frenchman. If he loved Cameroon so much, he should have been playing for Cameroon.”

Mbappe will was due to play basketball game that will involve NBA player, Joakim Noah, the son of retired Franco-Cameroon Tennis champion, Yannick Noah .

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe