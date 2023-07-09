UN warns Sudan faces 'full-scale civil war'

Sudan crisis

Conflict-torn Sudan is on the brink of a "full-scale civil war" that could destabilise the entire region, the United Nations warned this Sunday, after an air strike on a residential area killed around two dozen civilians.

Explosions rock Sudan's capital Khartoum as the army rally civilians to take up arms. July 3, 2023.

Advertising Read more

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Sunday condemned the air strike in Omdurman, which reportedly killed at least 22 people and wounded dozens, his deputy spokesperson Farhan Haq said in a statement.

Guterres "remains deeply concerned that the ongoing war between the armed forces has pushed Sudan to the brink of a full-scale civil war," Haq said, "potentially destabilising the entire region."

He also said: "There is an utter disregard for humanitarian and human rights law that is dangerous and disturbing."

Nearly three million people have been uprooted by Sudan's fighting, among them almost 700,000 who have fled to neighbouring countries according to the International Organization for Migration.

Unstoppable fighting

The Sudan Ministry of Health reported "22 dead and a large number of wounded among the civilians" from the strike on Khartoum's sister city Omdurman, in the district of Dar al-Salam, which means "House of Peace" in Arabic.

22 killed in air strike on Sudan's Omdurman - health ministry https://t.co/3fkHGdKP2L pic.twitter.com/CKg2VgJqEb — Reuters Africa (@ReutersAfrica) July 8, 2023

After nearly three months of war between Sudan's rival generals, the air strike is the latest incident to provoke outrage.

Around 3,000 people have been killed in the conflict, survivors have reported a wave of sexual violence and witnesses have spoken of ethnically targeted killings.

The violence displaced almost 3 million within the country.

Another 700,000 have fled across borders, according to the International Organization for Migration.

There has been widespread looting, and the UN warned of possible crimes against humanity in the Darfur region.

No dialogue

On Monday, leaders of Ethiopia, Kenya, Somalia and South Sudan, as part of the IGAD group handling the Sudan file, are to meet in Addis Ababa.

Sudan's army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and RSF commander Mohamed Hamdan Daglo have been invited but neither side has confirmed they will attend.

The paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), fighting the regular army, claimed that the strike killed 31.

Since the war began, paramilitaries have established bases in residential areas, and they have been accused of forcing civilians from their homes.

(with newswire)

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe