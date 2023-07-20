Ghana is set to ratify a bill criminalising same-sex relations and advocating LGBTQ+ rights

LGBT Rights

Ghana's Supreme Court dismissed a legal challenge seeking to block parliament from passing a strict anti-LGBTQ+ bill on Wednesday, paving the way for its ratification.

LGBT+ activists attend a rally against a controversial bill being proposed in Ghana's parliament on Oct. 11, 2021.

The Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values bill would criminalise transgender people, same-sex relations, and advocating LGBTQ+ rights in Ghana.

It will further reduce freedoms in a country where gay sex is already punishable with up to three years in jail, critics and activists say.

In Solidarity to all Queer Ghanaians🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️🇬🇭



Living in Ghana as a Queer person will soon be illegal.

Ghanaian Parliament is threatening to pass the Anti-LGBT Bill



This Bill does not only affect the Queer community but every human being living in Ghana.#killthebill #Wofie pic.twitter.com/UKpaZzOKkJ — 🏳‍⚧ANGEL MAXINE #KilltheBill #LoveIsOurWill🏳️‍🌈 (@angelmaxinetv) July 7, 2023

Amanda Odoi, an academic researcher, filed a lawsuit on July 7 challenging the bill's constitutionality, saying it could impact donor aid and other forms of financial support.

But Ghana's Supreme Court ruled her arguments were not sufficiently convincing to grant an injunction on Wednesday.

The ruling clears the way for the bill, one of the harshest towards the LGBTQ community in Africa, to go through a final stage of parliamentary approval before being signed into law.

Lawmakers in the West African nation have been debating the bill since August 2021.

Most Ghanaian MPs are in favour of it.

International worry

The United Nations said in 2021 that the Ghanaian law would create "a system of state-sponsored discrimination and violence" against sexual minorities.

Ghana's bill is backed by religious and traditional leaders, and includes jail sentences of up to 10 years for advocating for LGBTQ+ rights.

Publishing content considered pro-LGBTQ or that challenges traditional binary gender identities could also lead to prosecution.

Opponents also say the bill encourages conversion therapy, as sentencing can be reduced if those found guilty request treatment.

Reactionary wave

The move comes as Uganda's President Yoweri Museveni signed one of the world's toughest anti-LGBTQ+ laws, in May, which spelled out the death penalty for "aggravated homosexuality".

In Burundi, in March, prosecutors charged 24 people with engaging in same-sex acts and inciting homosexuality in others, in a crackdown on LGBTQ+ rights that has been criticised by the United Nations.

South Africa and Namibia are the rare exceptions.

In May, Namibia's Supreme Court recognised same-sex marriages contracted abroad between citizens and foreign spouses.

Many saw the ruling as a step towards decriminalising homosexuality in the country.

Kenyan opposition MP George Peter Kaluma has also been leading a campaign for parliament to further criminalise the country's small LGBTQ community.

It was seen as the latest sign of rising homophobia in different African countries.

US President Joe Biden had responded by threatening to impose sanctions and travel restrictions on "anyone involved in serious human rights abuses" in East Africa.

US Ambassador also warned Ghanaian lawmakers in December that their attempt to pass the anti-LGBT bill could affect their economy.

(with Reuters)

