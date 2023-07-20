Sudan crisis

Sudan's rivals agreed to further talks as civil war entered its fourth month

As the war in Sudan entered its fourth month mid-July, an army delegation returned to the Saudi city of Jeddah to resume truce talks last weekend. The entire Sahel region is now impacted by the conflict.   

Sudanese General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan (left) and General Mohamed Hamdan Daglo alias Hemedti (right).
Sudanese General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan (left) and General Mohamed Hamdan Daglo alias Hemedti (right). © AP
Text by: Melissa Chemam with RFI
The Saudi and US-brokered talks were adjourned last month after a several truces were violated.

Before the Jeddah talks were suspended, US mediators had grown increasingly frustrated with both sides' reluctance to work towards a sustained truce.

Sudan's East African neighbours also tried to encourage mediation, via the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD). 

Kenyan President William Ruto, who wants to lead the IGAD talks, had a telephone call with Sudan’s military leader General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan last Sunday.

Khartoum's foreign ministry had previously objected to Ruto's leadership, accusing Nairobi of siding with the RSF.

Egypt also tried to increase peace efforts by receiving Sudan's neighbours for a meeting in Cairo on Thursday last week.

Destabilising the Sahel region

While the Sudanese are still waiting the outcome of these talks, the war between the two rival generals, army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and his former deputy, RSF commander Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, known as Hemedti, entered its fourth month on Saturday, 15 July.

Since it began on April 15, fighting has already killed more than 3,000 lives, and displaced more than three million people with half a million fleeing to Egypt, Central African Republic, Sudan, and Chad.

 Chad is one of the most affected countries,and has received thousands of refugees, while already suffering from drought and food shortages itself.

War crimes

Last week, the United Nations said they discovered a mass grave in West Darfur with 87 bodies.

The UN high commissioner for Human Rights has demanded a “thorough and independent investigation” into activity in the region.

The International Criminal Court launched a probe on Thursday into suspected war crimes, including sexual violence and civilians being targeted for their ethnicity.

In the Sudanese capital Khartoum, witnesses reported clashes and heavy fighting.

Experts believe that both Burhan and Daglo are both aiming for military victory much more than a negotiated peace.

But Sudan's international partners keep pushing for a ceasefire and a dialogue to resolve the deadly conflict.

 

  (with AFP) 

