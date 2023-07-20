Two Kenyans die in protests over cost-of-living and tax increases

Kenya

Clashes between police and protesters resulted in two deaths in the city of Kisimu. This as Kenya enters the second day of a three-day protest called by opposition leader Raila Odinga.

Protesters carry a placard in Swahili reading "Ruto, what is wrong with your thinking, we are fed up" in the Kibera neighborhood of Nairobi, Kenya Wednesday, July 12, 2023.

The protesters took to the streets again this morning in defiance of a government warning and despite the fact that at least 14 people were killed in last week's round of demonstrations.

Kenya's opposition, led by Odinga, has vowed to continue the protests against President William Ruto's government.

Starting on Wednesday, be ready for the game-changing Maandamano. https://t.co/NZaQOrQEpI pic.twitter.com/N1WSo1INTI — Raila Odinga (@RailaOdinga) July 17, 2023

Yesterday, Kenyan police fired tear gas at the protesters at demonstrators in Nairobi's Kibera slum, an Odinga stronghold.

Other groups were targeted, including MPs and prominent opponents.

Kilifi South MP Ken Chonga and Kilifi Speaker Teddy Mwambire Arrested in Mtwapa. #MaandamanoWednesdayToFriday pic.twitter.com/Syyls4uJER — Azimio TV (@AzimioTv) July 19, 2023

Schools and shops were closed in Nairobi and other cities from Wednesday morning.

Offices in the capital's business district were largely shuttered.

It is the third time this month that Odinga has staged mass rallies against a government who he blames for the cost-of-living crisis in Kenya.

Increase in violence

On the eve of the demonstration, police described the protests as a "threat to national security" and the government said it would not allow lawlessness to go unchecked.

"Anyone planning to unleash violence on Kenyans is hereby warned to cease and desist," said Interior Minister Kithure Kindiki, adding that all available security resources had been deployed to maintain order.

Foreign partners call for a political solution to the crisis.

The National Cohesion and Integration Commission, a Kenyan state agency, reported incidents of ethnically-motivated violence during last week's protests, and warned that gangs were using the chaos to target innocent people.

The international NGO Human Rights Watch on Tuesday said Kenya had an obligation to protect the right of citizens to peacefully protest, and condemned the police response in earlier demonstrations.

Odinga called off an earlier bout of anti-government demonstrations in May after Ruto agreed to dialogue, but the talks broke down.

Police in #Kenya using excessive force against demonstrations seem to be taking their cue from political leaders, who are trying to portray protesters as terrorists.



Read @astroehlein’s Daily Brief: https://t.co/TF7fgOUxyk pic.twitter.com/1PLL09AaPr — Human Rights Watch (@hrw) July 18, 2023

President William Ruto was elected with a narrow election victory last August over Odinga, who claimed the vote was "stolen".

Ruto took office as Kenya's economy was crippled by soaring debt and inflation, and has been criticised for raising taxes despite campaigning to bring prices down.

(with AFP)

