Mali's new constitution adopted after court validation

Mali

The Constitutional Court in Mali has endorsed the final result of last month's referendum on forming a new constitution. With nearly 97 percent of the vote in favour, it is a major boost to the military junta, in power since 2020.

A voter casts his ballot in Bamako, Mali, on a new draft constitution Sunday, June 18, 2023.

Mali's Constitutional Court on Friday validated the final results of the referendum on the country's draft constitution: 96.91 percent in favour and 3.09 percent against.

It said the turnout of the 18 June poll was 38 percent.

Associations and political parties had requested the cancellation of the referendum poll, arguing that it had been marred by incidents and irregularities. These appeals were rejected by the court.

It was the first ballot since the military took power by force in August 2020 under colonel Assimi Goïta, who has assumed the presidency.

According to RFI's regional correspondent Serge Daniel, the new constitution effectively strengthens the powers of the president, and gives pride of place to the armed forces.

The head of state can define the policy of the nation and is responsible for government policy. The text also allows for the creation of a second chamber, known as the Senate.

Diplomatic ties under strain

The French language has been demoted and is no longer considered an official language, only the working language.

Critics describe the project it as tailor-made for keeping the colonels in power beyond the presidential election scheduled for February 2024, despite their initial commitment to handing over the place to civilians after the elections.

The country continues to battle a jihadist insurgency that since 2012 has gradually spread to Burkina Faso and Niger, killing and displacing thousands of people.

Mali's diplomatic relations outside Africa have steadily deteriorated since the coup.

The UN Security Council last month voted to end a decade-old peacekeeping mission in Mali, after the ruling junta demanded the withdrawal of foreign forces and aligned itself closer to Russia.

Facing anti-French sentiment, Paris last year was also forced by Mali's junta to pull its troops out.

