France says Niger coup leaders still have a 'way out' following international condemnation

French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna said there were "ways out" for coup plotters in Niger who chose to heed international condemnation of President Mohamed Bazoum's ouster.

Supporters of the Nigerien defence and security forces hold a hand made Russian flag during a demonstration outside the national assembly in Niamey on July 27, 2023.

The latest target of a coup in Africa's turbulent Sahel region, President Mohamed Bazoumm has been confined to his residence since Wednesday by his own presidential guard.

He stood his ground as denunciations of the putsch swelled from African and international organisations and allies Germany and the United States, as well as former colonial power France.

"The hard-won (democratic) gains will be safeguarded," Bazoum said on Twitter, which is being rebranded as X.

Colonna said Friday that Bazoum was in "good health" and had spoken to President Emmanuel Macron.

"If you hear me talking about an attempted coup, it's because we don't consider things final," she said. "There is still a way out if those responsible listen to the international community."

She said the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) would hold a summit "probably on Sunday", where "possible sanctions could be decided", adding that France would support sanctions.

Supporters of mutinous soldiers hold a sign reading "down with Macron" as they demonstrate in Niamey, Niger, Thursday July 27 2023. AP - Sam Mednick

France, which has 1,500 soldiers in Niger, previously called for "the restoration of the integrity of Nigerien democratic institutions".

Meanwhile, on Thursday, coup leaders in Niger said they had won broad army support and called for calm.

Coup leader Colonel Amadou Abdramane made the plea after a group in support of the putschists in Niamey and ransacked the headquarters of Bazoum's PNDS party, setting fire to vehicles in the car park.

About 1,000 people, mostly youngsters, had turned out before the National Assembly in the capital as well as several hundred in the town of Dosso, according to journalists from French agency AFP.

Poor governance

Under the banner of the Defence and Security Forces (FDS), Colonel Abdramane explained they were taking power following "the continued deterioration of the security situation, poor economic and social governance".

As a result, all institutions were being suspended, the borders closed and a night-time curfew imposed.

Some hours later, the armed forces chief General Abdou Sidikou Issa said he had swung his weight behind the putschists to avoid confrontation.

The president of neighbouring Benin, Patrice Talon, had been expected in the capital to mediate, but there was no further news of the mission.

ECOWAS on Thursday demanded Bazoum's "immediate release", saying he "remains the legitimate and legal President of Niger".

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said he had spoken to Bazoum to offer support from Washington, which deploys about 1,100 troops in Niger.

Russia – isolated since invading Ukraine in February 2022 – joined nations appealing for Bazoum's release and peaceful dialogue.

Risk of disengagement

The latest coup effort raises fears of further instability and a "risk of disengagement" on the security front, said Alain Antil, head of the Sub-Saharan Africa Centre at France's International Relations Institute (IFRI).

"Bazoum was very fragile. His election was contested by the opposition... and it was known that a certain number of army officers were fairly unhappy with the situation," Antil told AFP.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres voiced alarm at instability in the Sahel, saying he was "extremely worried" about the extremism and military upheaval.

UN humanitarian operations have been suspended in Niger following the coup, a spokesman said.

The landlocked state is one of the world's poorest. Since gaining independence from France in 1960, it has experienced four coups as well as numerous other attempts -- including two previously against Bazoum.

The 63-year-old is one of a dwindling group of elected presidents and pro-Western leaders in the Sahel, where a jihadist insurgency has triggered coups in Mali and Burkina Faso.

Their juntas have forced out French troops, and in Mali the ruling military has woven a close alliance with Russia.

(with AFP)

