France asks Niger forces to 'fully guarantee' embassy safety

Niger coup

France has asked Niger's new junta to "fully guarantee" the safety of its embassy in Niamey ahead of planned protests Thursday in the capital following last week's coup.

Protesters gather in front of the French embassy in Niamey during a rally in support of Niger's coup leaders on 30 July, 2023.

France's foreign ministry said it had asked Nigerian security forces to take the necessary measures to ensure that "the security of foreign diplomatic rights of way and diplomatic personnel" are guaranteed, adding that these were "obligations under international law, especially under the Vienna Convention".

Last week's coup unleashed protests against France, and Paris evacuated its citizens on Tuesday after a violent demonstration outside its embassy in Niamey.

During the rally, a few days after the putsch by the elite presidential guard, the windows of the mission were smashed and the crowds chanted anti-French slogans.

Evacuation operation over

The evacuation operation for nationals wishing to leave Niger has come to an end, France's foreign ministry announced on its website on Thursday.

On Wednesday night, it said that 992 people were evacuated to France in the operation, a group made up of 560 French citizens but also including other nationals.

A total of five military aircraft have been chartered for the evacuations.

Evacuations are being carried out on a voluntary basis. 1,200 French nationals are registered on the consular lists, but some of them are on holiday outside France.

Coup leader General Abdourahamane Tiani late Wednesday said French citizens "have no objective reason to leave Niger" and that they "did not face the slightest threat".

The United States on Wednesday ordered a partial evacuation of its embassy in Niger, the State Department said.

And Britain said Thursday it was temporarily cutting its embassy staff in Niger following the military coup.

