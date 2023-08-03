Tunisian president replaces prime minister as economy falters

Tunisia

Tunisian President Kais Saied sacked Prime Minister Najla Bouden without explanation this week. He immediately replaced her with former central bank executive Ahmed Hachani who is tasked with overcoming the "colossal" economic challenges the country faces.

Tunisian President Qais Saied in Carthage Palace, on the oath-taking procession by Ahmed Al-Hashani, president of the government.

Prime Minister Najla Bouden had been the first woman to head a government in Tunisia.

The news was announced through a press release and video from the presidency shortly before midnight Tuesday.

No official explanation for the move was offered.

Tunisia's Prime Minister Najla Bouden gives a joint press conference with Libya's Tripoli-based Prime Minister in Tunisia's capital Tunis on November 30, 2022, during his two-day working visit. (Photo by FETHI BELAID / AFP) © FETHI BELAID / AFP

However, several Tunisian media outlets said that Saied was displeased over a number of shortages, particularly a shortage of bread in state-subsidised bakeries.

Saied immediately appointed Ahmed Hachaniin to replace Boude who, until now, has worked at the Tunisian central bank.

He studied law at the University of Tunis, where Saied taught, but is unknown to the public.

BREAKING: Tunisia's president Kais Saied dismisses Najla Bouden and appoints Ahmed Hachani, the Director General of the Central Bank, as head of government.https://t.co/h82tLSlVaz#Tunisia — Carthage Magazine (@CarthageMagTN) August 1, 2023

'Colossal challenges'

During the short investiture ceremony, the president said, "There are colossal challenges that we must overcome with a solid and strong will, in order to protect our homeland, our state and social peace".

In recent days, the government has held several meetings, including some with the president and ministers, over the problem of shortages of subsidised bread in several regions.

#Tunisia: NGO "Alert" said circumstantial & structural factors are behind bread shortage that has been exacerbated mainly by decline in subsidies by 90% from TND 400 million in Q1 2022 to TND 42.9 mln in Q1 2023, plus low supply & lack of price increases. https://t.co/GuRFtekjLJ pic.twitter.com/4cg6nLqo0B — TAP news agency (@TapNewsAgency) July 31, 2023

Saied recently said that "bread is a red line for Tunisians", and, according to media, he fears a repeat of the bread riots that left 150 dead in 1984 under Habib Bourguiba, the first post- independence leader of Tunisia.

The country has been facing sporadic shortages of flour, semolina, sugar, coffee and cooking oil for months, linked, according to economists, to the requirement that suppliers be paid in advance, which Tunisia has had great difficulty doing.

(with AFP)

