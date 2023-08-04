Ousted president warns of 'devastating consequences' as Niger junta voids military deals

COUP IN NIGER

Niger's junta has revoked a draft of military cooperation agreements with France – a move that could drastically reshape a fight against Islamist insurgents in the region – as ousted President Mohamed Bazoum has warned of the coup' d'état's "devastatingconsequences".

In keeping with recent coups in neighbouring Burkina Faso and Mali, last week's military takeover in Niger has come amid a growing wave of anti-French sentiment with many residents accusing the former colonial ruler of interfering in their affairs.

France has between 1,000 and 1,500 troops in Niger, helping to fight a decade-long insurgency by led by groups linked to al Qaeda and the Islamic State armed group that has destabilised West Africa's Sahel region.

A decision about the revocation of five military deals with France dating from between 1977 and 2020 was read out on national television late on Thursday by junta representative Amadou Abdramane.

Abdramane added that a diplomatic notice will be sent to France to that effect.

There has been no immediate response from Paris to the announcement.

This comes as Niger's regional and Western partners – including France – have imposed sweeping sanctions in an effort to pressure the coup leaders to restore constitutional order after Bazoum's overthrow last week – the seventh coup in West and Central Africa since 2020.

However, junta leader Abdourahamane Tiani, the former head of Niger's presidential guard, has said he will not back down.

Tiani has won the backing of the juntas in Mali and Burkina Faso and cited persistent insecurity as his main justification for seizing power, although recent data on attacks in the country shows that security has actually been improving.

Devastating consequences

Meanwhile, president Bazoum said in an opinion piece published in the Washington Post that he is being held hostage and has called on the international community to restore constitutional order.

Bazoum wrote on Thursday, "This coup, launched against my government by a faction in the military on July 26, has no justification whatsoever. If it succeeds, it will have devastating consequences for our country, our region and the entire world."

This comes as Niger's ambassador to Washington also called on the junta to "come to reason" and return power to President Bazoum before the country and the wider region collapse.

"If Niger collapses, the entire Sahel will collapse, will be destabilized," Ambassador Kiari Liman-Tinguiri said in an interview on Niger's independence day.

"The junta should come to reason, realize that this affair cannot succeed, and prevent useless, inevitable suffering for our people and hand back power," said Liman-Tinguiri, who remains a recognized diplomat in Washington and considers himself a representative of the "legitimate" President Bazoum.

Only a few hours later, the junta in Niamey announced that it was sacking Liman-Tinguiri as well as Niger's ambassadors to France, Nigeria and Togo.

French state media 'off the air'

In a further sign of the junta's resistance to one-time allies, Niger has suspended the broadcasts of France 24 and Radio France Internationale – drawing condemnation from the French foreign ministry.

The move echoes similar post-coup crackdowns on French media outlets by the juntas in Mali and Burkina Faso, who have also kicked out French troops, many of whom are now stationed in Niger.

