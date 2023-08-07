Mali and Burkina Faso send joint delegation to Niamey ‘in solidarity’ with Niger

Niger coup

Mali and Burkina Faso will send a joint official delegation to coup-hit Niger on Monday in a show of solidarity between the nations – all of whom are ruled by juntas. Meanwhile a source close to regional bloc Ecowas said an immediate military intervention to restore Niger's toppled president was not envisaged.

Supporters of Niger's National Council for the Safeguard of the Homeland wave Russian flags as they demonstrate in Niamey on August 6, 2023.

The delegation, announced by the Malian army, is expected to arrive in Niger on Monday, according to Niger's foreign ministry.

The country's coup leaders defied a Sunday deadline from the West African bloc Ecowas to reinstate democratically elected President Mohamed Bazoum or face possible military action.

Mali and Burkina Faso, where the military also took power by force in 2020 and 2022, warned in a joint statement that they would consider military intervention as a declaration of war.

France said it would suspend development aid and budgetary assistance to Burkina Faso over the move.

Niger closes airspace

Thousands gathered in the capital Niamey in rallies backing the soldiers and denouncing possible foreign intervention, military commanders sealed off the country's airspace until further notice, the junta said in a statement.

Any attempt to violate the country's airspace would meet with an energetic and immediate response", the statement added.

Air France has suspended flights to and from Ouagadougou in Burkina Faso and Bamako in Mali until 11 August, the company said on Monday.

Meanwhile France has warned against all travel in Niger.

"French nationals in Niger should be extremely vigilant, the foreign ministry said on its website. "It is essential to limit travel, to stay away from any gatherings and to keep themselves regularly informed of the situation."

Deadline passed

Ecowas gave the military officers until Sunday night to release Bazoum from his residence, where members of the presidential guard have been holding him since 26 July.

With the deadline passed, Ecowas defence chiefs said they had agreed a possible military action plan.

However a source told the French press agency AFP that an immediate military intervention to restore Niger's toppled president was not envisaged.

A summit of the leaders of its member countries will take place in the next few days to decide, the source added.

Algeria and Chad, which are not part of Ecowas but share borders with Niger, both said they would not participate in any military operation.

