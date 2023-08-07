Senegalese opposition leader Sonko in hospital following hunger strike

Senegal

Senegal's opposition leader Ousmane Sonko, who's been staging a hunger strike in protest against his detention, was on Sunday admitted to hospital in the capital Dakar.

Opposition leader Ousmane Sonko has been on hunger strike for days. Here he is seen speaking during a news conference in Dakar, Senegal, in March 2021.

Sonko's party, Pastef, said in a statement he had been admitted for emergency care. This was confirmed by two spokesmen and by Cire Cledor Ly, one of Sonko's lawyers.

They did not give further details on the 49-year-old's condition.

Pastef blamed Senegalese authorities for Sonko's failing health. The opposition leader has been in detention since 28 July.

There has been no statement from the government.

According to RFI's correspondant in Dakar, Sonko said from his hospital bed that he did not intend to stop his hunger strike.

Fierceful critic of President Sall

Sonko, who recently declared himself candidate for the February 2024 presidential election, began his hunger strike two days after he was re-arrested and charged with "fomenting insurrection".

His party was then dissolved.

Sonko has been engaged in a bitter power struggle with Senegal's authorities – notably President Macky Sall – since 2021, when he was placed under investigation in a moral corruption case.

On 1 June Sonko was sentenced in absentia to two months in prison.

He and his supporters denounced the conviction as politically motivated. Many in Senegal denounced it as part of a clampdown on civil liberties.

Opposition leader Ousmane #Sonko and the journalist Pape Ale Niang placed under custody. #Internet restricted.

Sad day for #democracy in #Senegal

The conviction also sparked clashes that left 16 dead according to the government, 24 according to Amnesty International, and 30 according to Pastef.

Potential ineligibility

The charges and convictions against Sonko have raised a question mark over his eligibility to run for the presidency.

His lawyers insist that he can still run.

Senegal's parliament passed a law on Saturday that effectively restores the right of two other key opposition lawmakers – Khalifa Sall and Karim Wade – to run in the election.

The vote cleared any person pardoned from an offence to run for office.

(with AFP)

