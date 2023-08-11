France and Mali suspend issuing visas for their nationals

France - Mali

France and Mali have suspended issuing visas to each other's citizens.

The French embassy suspended issuing new visas in the Malian capital Bamako after France's foreign ministry placed the country in a red zone of countries.

In a statement posted on X (former Twitter), Mali's foreign ministry said it would freeze new visas for French citizens at its embassy in Paris in an act of reciprocity.

Le Ministère des Affaires étrangères et de la Coopération internationale a appris, avec surprise, par voie de presse que le Ministère de l’Europe et des Affaires étrangères français a classé le Mali en zone rouge au motif de supposées « fortes tensions régionales ».

Dans la même… pic.twitter.com/DkUelVxlST — Ministère des Affaires étrangères du Mali (@MaliMaeci) August 9, 2023

This reply follows a French decision. On Monday, the French embassy suspended issuing new visas in the Malian capital Bamako after France's foreign ministry placed the country in a red zone of countries.

The French foreign ministry issued a travel guidance update. "In the current context of strong regional tensions, all travel to Mali is strongly not advised. French citizens in Mali are urged to show the greatest vigilance," it said.

This higher security classification has entailed a reorganisation of services at the French embassy, which means it is unable to issue visas until further notice, according to the French online visa service provider Capago.

Mali's foreign ministry said on Wednesday it had learned of the reclassification with surprise.

France and Mali fell out after the military seized power in Bamako in 2020, ousting the elected president Ibrahim Boubacar Keita.

As the dispute escalated and the junta brought in Russian paramilitaries, France began to pull out its anti-jihadist force called 'Barkhane', under a phased withdrawal that ended last year.

The bilateral spat has coincided with a surge of regional tensions sparked by a coup on 26 July in Niger.

According to the Capago website, France has also suspended issuing visas in Burkina Faso.

(with AFP)

