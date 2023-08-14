African Union holds talks on Niger crisis amid diplomatic deadlock

Coup in Niger

The African Union brought together representatives from Niger and the West African block Ecowas on Monday for the latest talks aimed at resolving the crisis in the country, where a military junta has seized power and is holding the elected president captive.

People cheer during a rally in support of the leaders of a coup in Niger, at the General Seyni Kountche Stadium in Niamey on August 13 2023.

Advertising Read more

"AU's Peace & Security Council meets to receive an update on the evolution of the situation in Niger and the efforts to address it," the pan-African body said in a tweet.

The meeting was taking place at AU headquarters in the Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa.

Those attending included AU Commission chief Moussa Faki Mahamat as well as representatives of Niger's official government and the Economic Community of West African States (Ecowas), the AU said.

At #AUHQ: Update on the Situation in #Niger: #AU Peace & Security Council meets to receive an update on the evolution of the situation in #Niger and the efforts to address it. Meeting chaired by Amb. @willynyamitwe of #Burundi and #PSC Chair of the Month.. pic.twitter.com/ZLTdri43lB — African Union Political Affairs Peace and Security (@AUC_PAPS) August 14, 2023

President Mohamed Bazoum was ousted on 26 July by members of his presidential guard, who have since declared a new government.

Ecowas slapped sanctions on Niger and last week ordered a "standby force" to prepare for a possible military intervention, but the bloc says it remains committed to finding a peaceful solution.

Meanwhile the African Union says that Ecowas has its full support.

"Coups are not a solution to the challenges that we have as a continent. Any undemocratic removal of any government immediately earns the expulsion from the African Union," Kenyan President William Ruto commented last week.

"Our position is that President Bazoum should be reinstated as the democratically elected president of Niger, and whatever interventions Ecowas will agree on will have the support of those of us in the African Union so that we can put a stop to the slide to undemocratic governments in our continent."

Defiance and diplomacy

Mixed signals have emerged from the junta as the crisis approaches its fourth week.

At the weekend, the coup leaders said they were open to diplomacy after their chief, General Abdourahamane Tiani, met with religious mediators from Nigeria.

But military officers also declared they had gathered sufficient evidence to prosecute Bazoum for "high treason and undermining internal and external security".

On Monday, the prime minister appointed by the junta, former finance minister Ali Mahaman Lamine Zeine, declared that Niger could withstand Ecowas sanctions.

"We think that even though it is an unfair challenge that has been imposed on us, we should be able to overcome it. And we will overcome it," he told German broadcaster Deutsche Welle.

Ali Mahamane Lamine Zeine at the IMF in Washington DC on 12 October 2008, when he was Niger's finance minister. © KAREN BLEIER / AFP

Zeine also stressed the importance of Niger's ties with neighbouring Nigeria as well as the West African bloc.

"We have a great interest in preserving this important and historical relationship and also in having Ecowas work on purely economic issues first," he said.

Zeine added: "We would like a solution to be found rapidly and for our country to resume its normal life."

The bloc has cut off financial transactions and electricity supplies and closed borders with landlocked Niger, blocking crucial imports.

The military leaders on Sunday said the sanctions make it hard for people to access medicines, food and electricity. They described the penalties as illegal, inhumane and humiliating.

(with AFP)

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe