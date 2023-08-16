Fears for Senegalese opposition leader Sonko amid ongoing hunger strike

Senegal

Concerns are mounting for the health of Senegalese opposition leader Ousmane Sonko, who's been on hunger strike since his detention in July on charges of insurrection.

In a statement, Sonko's Pastef party said the 49-year-old's health was deteriorating as he entered his 17th day of hunger strike – while also refusing medical care.

For the past five days Sonko has not received treatment.

He has been in detention in the Senegalese capital Dakar since 28 July, and on hunger strike since 31 July.

A week later, on 6 August, he was hospitalised.

Ousmane Sonko was on his 17th day of hunger strike in Senegal on 15 August 2023, according to his political party, PASTEF. © PASTEF

Worry for Sonko's life

Pastef said Sonko was almost discharged from hospital on Monday but was too weak to leave.

In a statement it accused the government of using Sonko's imprisonment as a political weapon "that distorts the democratic game".

The party described his detention as a "gangrene" in a system it said was responsible for destroying both the rule of law and democracy.

It also called on other political detainees in Senegal to be released.

Meanwhile Cire Cledor Ly, one of Sonko's lawyers, said: "Ousmane Sonko is a political prisoner of the state of Senegal. His immediate release should be a requirement of the international community."

Cire Cledor Ly is one of Ousmane Sonko's lawyers, in Senegal. © PASTEF

Sonko's health has several opposition parties worried.

“From the state of Senegal, we do not ask many things, except respect for the rights and freedom of Ousmane Sonko," said Habib Sy, president of the Yewwi Askan Wi coalition.

"In all these cases, his rights have been violated, his freedoms have not been respected. For a country that claims to be a democratic state, the decline is there, seen by everyone."

'Undemocratic clampdown'

Sonko declared himself candidate for the February 2024 presidential election in early July.

He began his hunger strike after he was re-arrested and charged with "fomenting insurrection" and his party dissolved.

Sonko has been engaged in a bitter power struggle with Senegal's authorities – notably President Macky Sall – since 2021, when he was placed under investigation in a moral corruption case.

He and his supporters denounced the conviction as politically motivated.

