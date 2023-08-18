Ecowas seeks to finalise military standby force to stabilise Niger

Coup in Niger

West African regional leaders continued meeting for a second day Friday to decide the make-up of a military force with the potential to intervene in coup-hit Niger. The country's junta has ignored an Ecowas deadline to step down, leaving the region with few options in its effort to restore democratic rule.

Ecowas military personnel during a meeting of the bloc's defence chiefs in Accra, Ghana. August 17, 2023.

The purpose of the high-stakes talks – which come amid deep divisions over the best way forward – is to work through logistical and strategic issues while shoring up comitments from individual countries.

The Ecowas bloc has said it favours a diplomatic outcome to the crisis, which began when General Abdourahmane Tchiani, commander of the Niger presidential guard, led the coup d’etat.

The approval of a standby force came after the junta ignored an Ecowas-imposed deadline to reinstate and release Bazoum, whose 2021 election marked the first peaceful transfer of power since Niger’s independence from France in 1960.

Pushback

Ghana, which is hosting the talks, has said the military operation was "now decided" despite opposition from some West African countries and, reportedly, from the African Union.

Some southern and northern African countries have said they were “fiercely against any military intervention”, according to a diplomat who spoke to French media.

Algeria voiced its disapproval of a military intervention earlier in August.

"The valiant forces of West Africa are ready to answer the call of duty against the inflexibility of the military in power," said Ecowas commissioner for public affairs, Abdel Fatau Musah.

The standby force already had enough troops to begin operating, Musah said, adding that financial support from Western countries would not be necessary even though it would be welcomed.

Musah played down fears of a confrontation with military forces from Mali and Burkina Faso, whose juntas support the coup leaders in Niamey.

Key points

A the key points of discussion between the 15-member Ecowas bloc is the composition of the force.

Contributing countries are Nigeria, Senegal, Cote d'Ivoire, Benin and Guinea-Bissau.

The latter should confirm its participation with less than 500 soldiers, if all goes well, according to information from RFI's correspondent in Benin.

The distribution work of troops should be finalised this Friday.

To this end, the ECOWAS Committee of Chiefs of Defence Staff will be having an extraordinary meeting in Accra, Ghana from 17th to 18th August 2023 to finalise plans for the deployment of the Standby Force. pic.twitter.com/OXPnCfe9la — Ecowas - Cedeao (@ecowas_cedeao) August 16, 2023

UN warnings over food insecurity

Meanwhile, the United Nations warned that the ongoing crisis in Niger could significantly worsen food insecurity in the impoverished country.

The closure of the border between Niger and Benin has halted food imports through the port of Cotonou.

The World Food Programme in Niger is urging humanitarian exemptions to sanctions and border closures to avert a catastrophe.

The UN said that even before the coup, more than three million people in Nigher were acutely affected by food insecurity.

