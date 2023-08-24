Libya's stability at greater risk with turmoil in Niger and Sudan, UN warns

Libya

Libya’s stability is at greater risk following recent militia clashes and amid turmoil in neighbouring Sudan and Niger, the country's special UN envoy said Tuesday.

Abdoulaye Bathily told the UN Security Council that political divisions in Libya were "fraught with risks of violence and disintegration".

He urged the country’s rival factions to resolve all election-related issues so that long-delayed voting can take place.

“It is fundamental to restore Libya’s stability, to preserve regional security,” Bathily said.

“Without an inclusive political agreement that paves the way for peaceful, inclusive and transparent elections across Libya, the situation will worsen and cause further suffering to the Libyan people.”

Libya plunged into chaos after a NATO-backed uprising toppled and killed longtime dictator Moamer Kadhafi in 2011.

The country split in the chaos that followed, with rival administrations in the east and west backed by rogue militias and foreign governments.

The current political crisis stems from the failure to hold elections as scheduled on Dec. 24, 2021, and the refusal of Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh to step down, while he led a transitional government in the capital of Tripoli.

In response, Libya’s east-based parliament appointed a rival prime minister, Fathy Bashagha, but suspended him in May.

The powerful commander Khalifa Hafter continues to hold sway in the east.

Return to the electoral process

Bathily expressed hope that discussions on amending draft election laws to tackle loopholes, inconsistencies and technical difficulties can be concluded in the coming weeks.

The UN is working with all parties to also have a comprehensive political agreement on issues related to a new government and to ensure security and a level playing field for all candidates in the elections.

“I am optimistic,” Bathily told reporters.

“I cannot at this stage put a date. Of course, we have envisioned the election to take place in 2023 but what is important is that this agreement can become a reality.”

He told the council that the fragile stability in Tripoli was shattered 14-15 August by fierce armed clashes between rival militias in the city, which reportedly killed at least 55 people and injured over 100, including an unspecified number of civilians.

Regional contagion

Bathily also pointed to fighting this month between “armed elements” based in southern Libya and government troops in Chad's neighbouring Tibesti region as another reason that political divisions in Libya “are fraught with risks of violence and disintegration for countries.”

In response, US Ambassador to the UN, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, said instability in Sudan and Niger could spiral into wider violence.

She said the Libyan people are ready for compromise and stability.

She also said the United States will continue to “shine a spotlight on the Wagner Group’s pernicious impact in Libya and across Africa.”

Bathily confirmed that Wagner mercenaries are in Libya but said the UN has no information on the size of its presence or equipment.

Bathily said Libya’s border with Sudan has been open to armed groups, mercenaries and gang leaders dealing in illegal migration, illegal mining, drug trafficking and other criminal activities.

As for Niger, Bathily said, like other countries in Africa’s Sahel region, it has been affected by the crisis in Libya, as some Nigeriens have joined mercenaries in Libya, and armed elements in Niger are active along the border.

If the Niger army breaks up, Bathily said, “the destabilisation of Niger will undoubtedly have consequences on Libya, and vice versa.”

