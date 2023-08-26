Niger junta gives French ambassador 48 hour ultimatum to leave country

COUP IN NIGER

Niger's military rulers, who seized control of the government in July, have given the French ambassador 48 hours to leave the country, an ultimatum that has been rejected by France's foreign ministry.

Thousands of anti-sanctions protestors holding Nigerien flags and Russian flags gather in support of the putschist soldiers in the capital Niamey, Niger 20 August, 2023.

Relations between the new regime in Niamey and several Western powers, including the West African bloc Ecowas, have deteriorated since the coup on 26 July.

France's government was quick to reject the order against Ambassador Sylvain Itté by Friday evening, repeating that it did not recognise the military rulers' authority.

According to the French foreign ministry, "The putschists do not have the authority to make this request, the ambassador's approval coming solely from the legitimate elected Nigerien authorities."

The ultimatum against the French envoy comes days after the Economic Community of West African States threatened military action to reverse last month's coup, which overthrew president Mohamed Bazoum.

Paris has repeatedly backed calls by the West African bloc for the reinstatement of Bazoum.

France has 1,500 soldiers based in Niger who had been helping Bazoum in the fight against jihadist forces that have been active in the country for years.

Pressure from regional neighbours

Earlier on Friday, the Ecowas urged Niger's coup leaders to reconsider their position and pushed for a return to civilian rule, with the threat of force still "very much on the table".

While the generals who ousted Bazoum have called for a three-year transition period, Ecowas demands the immediate return to constitutional order.

With delegations shuttling into Niamey, Ecowas said negotiations remained its priority as defence chiefs prepared a standby mission for a possible "legitimate use of force" to restore democracy if needed.

The regional bloc has already applied sanctions against Niger to pressure the new regime.

This comes as three other governments have fallen to military rebellions in the Sahel region since 2020, and jihadists control swathes of territory.

Ecowas are already negotiating with military administrations in Mali, Burkina Faso and Guinea who are all working towards transitions to democracy after their own coups.

After initially balking, Niger's new rulers have said they are open to negotiations, but have sent mixed messages, including a threat to charge Bazoum – who remains detained at his official residence with his family – with treason.

Aggression

Niger's military leaders have also warned against any intervention, accusing Ecowas of preparing an occupying force in league with an unnamed foreign country.

On Thursday the junta said they would let troops from neighbouring Mali and Burkina Faso intervene in Niger in case of any aggression.

However, Ecowas commission president Omar Alieu Touray has dismissed plans for the bloc "declaring war" or an "invasion" of Niger, insisting that a standby mission would be a legitimate force allowed under Ecowas statutes agreed by members.

"The instruments include the use of force. So it is very much on the table, as are other measures we are working on," he said.

"If peaceful means fail, Ecowas cannot just fold its hands."

Ecowas has intervened militarily in past crises – including in civil wars – but few details of the new standby force have emerged.

However, preparations for any possible use of military force in Niger are risky and already face political resistance in northern Nigeria.

Meanwhile, Niger's northern neighbour Algeria has also warned of disastrous consequences for the region from a military intervention.

This week, Algeria's foreign minister Ahmed Attaf toured West African countries to try to find a solution to a crisis in which Algiers firmly opposes any military option.

