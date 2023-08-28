French envoy still in Niger despite ultimatum, protests

Coup in Niger

France's ambassador to Niger is still in the country despite an ultimatum from coup leaders to leave his post, French President Emmanuel Macron said Monday. The decision comes against a backdrop of anti-French protests over the weekend.

Supporters of the Niger's National Council for the Safeguard of the Homeland (CNSP) wave a picture of Niger's new military ruler, General Abdourahamane Tchiani, as they demonstrate outside the Niger and French airbases in Niamey on 27 August 2023.

During a foreign policy speech to ambassadors gathered in Paris, French President Emmanuel Macron confirmed that French envoy Sylvain Itte was still in Niger's capital Niamey, despite being given a 48-hour deadline to leave the country last Friday.

"France and its diplomats have faced particularly difficult situations in some countries in recent months, from Sudan, where France has been exemplary, to Niger at this very moment and I applaud your colleague and your colleagues who are listening from their posts," Macron said.

Macron insisted that France would not change position in condemning the coup and offered support to Niger's President Mohamed Bazoum, stressing he had been democratically elected and was being "courageous" by refusing to resign.

"Our policy is clear: we do not recognise the putschists," Macron said.

On Friday, Niger's foreign ministry even announced that French ambassador had 48 hours to leave, claiming he had refused to meet with the new rulers.

Niamey also cited French government actions that were "contrary to the interests of Niger".

Paris rejected the demand and said the "putschists do not have the authority to make this request".

1500 French soldiers

Meanwhile, thousands of demonstrators gathered near the French military base in Niger's capital, Niamey, over the weekend.

Some 20,000 people also rallied on Saturday in the Senyi Kountche stadium to support the country's new military rulers and call for the removal of French soldiers.

On Sunday, the rally started at dawn on a roundabout near the Niamey airport, by the Nigerien air base where the French force is located.

"We don't want the French army in Niger," Abou Kountche, one demonstrator, told agencies. "Let the French leave."

"The French say that Niger is a poor country, but when we tell them to go home, they refuse," said restaurateur Adama Assane.

Some were waving Nigerien or Russian flags, others placards calling for the departure of French troops.

A man waves a Russian flag as supporters of the Niger's National Council for the Safeguard of the Homeland (CNSP) gather to demonstrate outside the Niger and French airbases in Niamey on 27 August 2023. © AFP

Former colonial power France still has 1,500 soldiers based in Niger, sent to help in the fight against jihadist forces active in the Sahel.

Since military officers toppled Bazoum in a coup on 26 July, demonstrations in favour of the coup leaders have been organised regularly.

The National Council for the Safeguard of the Homeland (CNSP) is led by General Abdourahamane Tchiani, and has detained Bazoum and his family at the presidential palace since late July.

Ongoing diplomatic efforts

France has consistently backed calls by the West African bloc Ecowas for the reinstatement of president Bazoum.

Ecowas has applied sanctions against the new regime and threatened to use military means to remove it if the new rulers do not hand back power to Bazoum.

Efforts to find a diplomatic solution are continuing, however.

Last week, Algeria's foreign Affairs minister, Ahmed Attaf, went on a three-state tour to Nigeria, Benin and Ghana.

The top US diplomat for sub-Saharan Africa, Molly Phee, also visited Nigeria to meet Ecowas officials on Saturday.

(with newswires)

