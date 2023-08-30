Gabonese soldiers claim power, suspend elections after Bongo victory

Gabon elections

Gabonese soldiers appeared on television early Wednesday to announce “an end to the regime” of President Ali Bongo Ondimba just minutes after the leader was declared the winner of national elections.

A video grab taken from Gabon 24 shows soldiers announcing "an end to the regime" of President Ali Bongo Ondimba on 30 August, 2023.

The senior military officials announced the dissolution of “all the institutions of the republic”, the closure of Gabon’s borders after noting what they called irresponsible and unpredictable governance.

"To this end, the general elections of 26 August 2023 and the truncated results are cancelled," one of the soldiers said.

Gunfire could reportedly be heard in the capital, Libreville, after the announcement.

The soldiers said their actions were on behalf of the central African nation’s entire security and defence forces.

The move came after Gabon’s electoral commission said Bongo, who has been in power for 14 years, had won a third term after winning 64.27 percent of votes cast.

Bongo and main rival Ondo Ossa led a race of 14 candidates vying for the top job in presidential, parliamentary and legislative elections held on Saturday.

Fears of unrest

There had been fears of unrest after the polls in which Bongo was seeking to extend his family's 56-year grip on power.

The country has not known much democracy since its independence from France on 17 August 1960.

Gabon is considered one of the richest countries in Africa because of its large per capita GDP, due chiefly to its oil revenue and relatively small population of 2.3 million.

However, a third of the population still live below the poverty threshold, according to the World Bank.

