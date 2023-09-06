France, Niger confirm discussions underway on withdrawal of 'certain military elements'

COUP IN NIGER

The French army says it is holding talks with Niger's military over withdrawing "elements" of its presence there following a coup d'état in July.

In recent weeks, there has been speculation that France will be forced into a full military pullout from Niger after the 26 July putsch, which ousted French ally and democratically elected President Mohamed Bazoum.

Some 1,500 troops are presently deployed in Niger as part of France's wider fight against jihadists in the Sahel, with the country becoming a crucial hub for French operations after coups forced the withdrawal of troops from neighbouring Mali and Burkina Faso.

According to a defence ministry source speaking to the French news agency AFP, "Discussions on the withdrawal of certain military elements have begun."

However, no further details have been given.

On Tuesday, another AFP contact close to Defence Minister Sebastien Lecornu said that talks were in progress about "easing movements of French military resources" in Niger, adding that French forces had been immobilised since anti-terrorist cooperation was suspended following the military takeover.

Ali Mahaman Lamin Zeine ,The prime minister of Niger's military government says "contacts" are underway to pave the way for a "very rapid" withdrawal of French forces from the country as anti-French sentiments continue to grow among Nigerians. pic.twitter.com/JBwiR6mZR6 — Myron Thee OG (@myron_mhindi) September 6, 2023

Relations between Niger and former colonial power France, went swiftly downhill after Paris stood by the elected Bazoum and declared the post-coup regime illegitimate.

By 3 August, the coup leaders renounced several military cooperation agreements with France, including one with a month-long notice period that expired on Sunday.

French forces are mostly based at an airfield near the capital Niamey, which in recent days has been targeted by thousands of protesters calling on them to leave.

Decline of French influence

The coup has been seen as a new major blow to French influence in the region following military takeovers in Mali in 2020 and Burkina Faso in 2022.

Late last month, a coup also overthrew Gabon President Ali Bongo Ondimba, whose father Omar held power for more than four decades.

However, France has reacted with more restraint over the end of the 55-year pro-French dynasty in Gabon than it did over the fall of its ally Bazoum in Niger.

