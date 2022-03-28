All Blacks star Barrett cleared of concussion after head knock

Auckland (AFP) – All Blacks fly-half Beauden Barrett was cleared of concussion symptoms Monday after a nasty head knock, but will miss the Auckland Blues' next two matches, coach Leon MacDonald said.

The 30-year-old playmaker was involved in a bone-crunching collision in a Super Rugby clash against the Otago Highlanders on Saturday and left the pitch with blood pouring from his nose.

Barrett suffered a concussion in a Test match against Ireland in November in an incident that he thought could end his career, and there were fears that he may have done so again.

But MacDonald said the "early signs are positive".

"Other than a mangled face he's come out pretty well," he told New Zealand media. "There's always concern with anyone who gets a head knock. You don't want to see anyone with concussion because it's not a nice injury to have.

"We were extra cautious in the way we brought Beauden back -- we gave him extra time to make sure he felt really good.

"This injury now, it's not a major one. He doesn't have concussion symptoms as such so we'll keep doing what we're doing," he added.

Barrett complained earlier this year of serious migraines in the aftermath of his injury in Ireland and MacDonald said the Blues would not take any risks with his health.

"We want to look after our players' welfare. We want him playing a long career, not just next week, so you've got to look at the big picture so we'll take that same stance," he said.

Under concussion protocols, a player that suffers a head knock is ruled out for at least 10 days which means Barrett will miss the Blues' next two games, both against Moana Pasifika -- on Tuesday and Saturday.

Barrett has played 101 times for the All Blacks and starred in their 2015 World Cup triumph.

