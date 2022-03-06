Alvarez rocket seals Galaxy win in MLS

Efrain Alvarez's long-range goal maintained Los Angeles Galaxy's perfect start to the season with a 1-0 win over Charlotte on Saturday

Los Angeles (AFP) – Efrain Alvarez scored a thunderous long-range effort to maintain Los Angeles Galaxy's perfect start to the season and spoil a record-breaking home debut for expansion club Charlotte FC on Saturday.

Alvarez, who was born in Los Angeles but represents Mexico in international football, unleashed a ferocious 25-yard effort that flew into the top corner on 77 minutes to finally break Charlotte's resistance in a 1-0 win.

The match at the Bank of America Stadium marked Charlotte's first home game as a Major League Soccer franchise with 74,479 spectators in attendance -– the largest crowd in MLS history.

Alvarez's wonder-strike secured a deserved win for Galaxy, who had dominated throughout the first half but were kept at bay by Charlotte goalkeeper Kristijan Kahlina, who pulled off several superb saves.

The win leaves Galaxy on top of the Western Conference with two wins from their opening two games of the season.

In other games Saturday, MLS champions New York City are still looking for their first win of the season after being held to a 0-0 draw by the Vancouver Whitecaps in Canada.

The New York Red Bulls are setting the early pace in the Eastern Conference with six points from two games.

The Red Bulls thumped Toronto FC 4-1 on the road on Saturday, with Lewis Morgan scoring a brilliant first half hat-trick with goals in the 17th, 24th and 40th minutes.

Aaron Long added the Red Bulls' fourth three minutes from half-time to seal an emphatic win.

D.C. United are level on six points with the Red Bulls at the top of the table.

United defeated Cincinnati 1-0 away after an Ola Kamara penalty eight minutes into stoppage time.

