American Bennett takes stunning first World Cup win at Val Gardena

Val Gardena (Italy) (AFP) – Bryce Bennett claimed his first ever alpine skiing World Cup victory on Saturday after stunning the field to win the downhill event at Val Gardena.

American Bennett topped the times early on in the Italian Dolomites with a run of two minutes, 2.42 seconds to pip Austria's Otmar Striedinger by 0.14sec, with Niels Hintermann 0.32sec back in third.

It was a first ever World Cup podium for Bennett, 29, whose previous best finishes had all come in Italy, fourth at Val Gardena in 2018 and 2020 and at Bormio in 2018.

Bennett benefitted from pre-race favourite Aleksander Aamodt Kilde dropping out following an error when he was 0.86sec faster than his rivals through the top section.

Norway's Kilde, the overall champion in 2020, was looking for a fourth straight World Cup win after claiming the super-G on Friday and a super-G and downhill at Beaver Creek, Colorado at the start of the month.

The 29-year-old lost control at a jump as he fizzed down the slope, allowing Bennett to hold on to top spot as the rest of the field all fell short.

Matthias Mayer had the chance to move top of the overall standings but also struggled to keep his footing after a jump and finished over a second off the pace in 16th.

Mayer retained his lead in the downhill standings, with the Austrian on 195 points, 30 ahead of Feuz Beat who moved into second in front of Kilde after finishing fifth.

But Marco Odermatt, who did not compete on Saturday, retains first place in the race for the overall title with 453 points, 48 ahead of Mayer.

