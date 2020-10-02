US President Donald Trump tests positive for Covid-19

US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump have tested positive for Covid-19

US President Donald Trump has announced on Twitter that he and First Lady Melania Trump have tested positive for the coronavirus and have begun a "quarantine process".

“We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER!” he tweeted.

The news follows after one of Trump's closest advisers, Hope Hicks, was reported to have tested positive for the coronavirus on Thursday.

Hicks travelled with Trump to Cleveland for his first debate with the challenger Joe Biden on Tuesday. She was with him again for a campaign rally in Minnesota on Wednesday.

In a statement, Trump's official physician, Sean Conley, said that the president and his wife “are both well at this time and they plan to remain home at the White House during their convalescence.”

“I expect the president to continue carrying out his duties without disruption while recovering,” he added.

With just 32 days left before the US presidential election, this development could impact the polls.

His challenger, Democrat Joe Biden, who is well ahead in the polls, has been critical of Trump's handling of the Covid-19 pandemic.

A second televised debate between the two candidates is scheduled for October 15.

