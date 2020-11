US Elections 2020

LIVE: US Elections 2020 as they happen

A US voting card REUTERS - LUCY NICHOLSON

Text by: RFI Follow 1 min

Americans are voting in an election which amounts to a referendum on Donald Trump and his presidency. He has overseen, and in some cases has been blamed, for a pandemic that has cost the lives of over 230,000 Americans. Facing him is Democratic party candidate, 77-year-old, Joe Biden. Follow the election updates as they happen in our live blog below.