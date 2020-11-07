Joe Biden defeats Donald Trump to claim the White House

Democrat Joe Biden has been elected the 46th President of the United States after clinching the decisive state of Pennsylvania on Saturday, according to the Associated Press – but incumbent Donald Trump is showing no signs of conceding.

The call came after Biden’s lead in Pennsylvania widened by over 30,000 votes. This handed him the state's 20 electoral college votes, enough to propel him over the 270 needed to take the White House.

With leads in Georgia, Arizona and Nevada, he may also end up winning exceeding 300 electoral college votes.

Shortly after he was announced as victor, Biden changed his Twitter profile to "president-elect". But Trump warned the election was "far from over", releasing the following statement:

“We all know why Joe Biden is rushing to falsely pose as the winner, and why his media allies are trying so hard to help him: they don’t want the truth to be exposed,” he said.

Throughout the marathon count, Trump has claimed – without evidence – that Democrats are trying to "steal" the election.

His campaign filed an injunction to bar votes from being counted in Philadelphia unless a Republican observer is present. He also filed a lawsuit to halt the vote count in Michigan, which a judge rejected. And he is seeking a recount in Wisconsin.

Authorities in Georgia said they would launch a recount as the race remains "too close to call".

Congressional race results are also trickling in, with Democrats set to retain their majority in the House, albeit with a slimmer margin. Republicans appear poised to hold on to their majority in the Senate but January run-offs could further shift the balance.

