Appleby trains Guineas 1-2 as Doyle wins first English classic

Charlie Appleby (R) trained the first two home in the English 2000 Guineas for his first win in the race with Coroebus getting the better of previously unbeaten stablemate Native Trail

London (AFP) – Charlie Appleby trained the first two home in the English 2000 Guineas on Saturday but it was his less fancied runner Coroebus who took the honours at the expense of previously unbeaten favourite Native Trail.

Appleby has won the Epsom Derby twice and a Melbourne Cup but this was his first victory in the 2000 Guineas and it was also a first English classic win for jockey James Doyle.

Doyle had looked like he had more in the tank than his close friend William Buick on Native Trail as they entered the business end of the race.

So it proved as 34-year-old Doyle won comfortably enough with Native Trail making do with second.

Irish raider Luxembourg, trained by Aidan O'Brien, stumbled as they burst from the starting stalls but highlighted why he is Derby favourite by running on strongly for third.

"It's incredible that Charlie (Appleby) hasn't won this race before the way things are going, isn't it?" said Doyle.

"I'm super proud of Charlie and for once, I'm actually emotional about a big winner.

“Full credit to Charlie. He's an incredible man and an incredible man to learn from -– it's honestly a privilege to work for him.

“William came up to me afterwards and said 'you deserve that one'. We're the best of friends and he could see I was a little bit emotional."

Appleby said Norway-born Buick -- who is owner Godolphin's first-choice jockey ahead of Doyle -- had little option but to stick with Native Trail, who came to the race unbeaten in five starts.

"It's great for James, who is an integral part of the team and for him to have his first English Classic winner is fantastic," said Appleby.

"I don't think William will have any excuses -– he was potentially beaten by a better horse.

"I could see James was travelling for fun and that's what this horse does –- they can't go quick enough for him."

Appleby discounted there being a rematch anytime soon, saying he will keep them at a mile (1600 metres), but with different programmes.

"To be brutally honest –- it would be a shame for them to keep butting heads."

