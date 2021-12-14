Argentina fly-half Urdapilleta extends Castres contract

Castres' Argentinian fly-half Benjamin Urdapilleta has extended his contract with the Top 14 club.

Castres (France) (AFP) – Argentina international fly-half Benjamin Urdapilleta confirmed on Tuesday he has extended his contract with French Top 14 club Castres for a further season until 2023.

"I'm very happy to continue one more season at Castres Olympique," the 35-year-old said on the team's website.

"This club gave me everything, allowed me to participate in the World Cup, to be champion of France, to live incredible moments with a great group ... The experience here has also allowed me to grow as a player and as a man."

Capped 16 times for the Pumas, Urdapilleta arrived in Castres in 2015 from lower league French club Oyonnax, winning the Top 14 title in 2018.

Previously, he played for Harlequins in the English Premiership and the Pampas XV in Argentina.

Last season, he set a new points record in a Top 14 match with 33 scored in a 48-17 victory over Montpellier.

This season, he has played eight matches, scoring 62 points.

