Armani returns to live fashion show audiences

Giorgio Armani's fashion show with live audiences will be held in Milan on June 21

Advertising Read more

Milan (AFP)

More than a year after switching to virtual shows, Italian fashion house Armani announced Thursday the return of live audiences, starting with its Spring/Summer Men's collection next month.

The June 21 Giorgio Armani show will take place in Milan, while on July 6, the Giorgio Armani Prive fashion show will be held at the Italian embassy during the Paris Fashion Show for Haute Couture.

"The return to live attendance has been decided following the current general improvement in public health with relation to the pandemic," the group announced.

It warned its plans could still change, however, depending on the rate of coronavirus infections going forward.

"The organisation of the shows will comply with the distance and safety rules required by law and the actual holding of the events, in any case, will be conditional to the evolution of the pandemic," it added.

Armani is the first big Italian brand to announce the resumption of live audiences, just as it was also the first to give them up in February 2020 as coronavirus first swept Italy.

© 2021 AFP