Asher-Smith sparkles in Diamond League 100m

Birmingham (United Kingdom) (AFP) – British sprinter Dina Asher-Smith powered to victory in the 100m in front of a home crowd at the Diamond League meeting in Birmingham on Saturday.

Asher-Smith clocked 11.11sec to beat Olympic bronze medallist Shericka Jackson of Jamaica by one hundredth of a second for her best result so far of a season in which she hopes to retain her world 200m title in Oregon in July.

Olympic 200 metres champion Andre de Grasse was beaten into fourth place in a disappointing men's 100m deprived of the presence of American Trayvon Bromell and Britain's Zharnel Hughes by false starts.

De Grasse was outclassed by Canadian compatriot Aaron Brown who won in a modest 10.13sec, with Jamaican Yohan Blake second in 10.18. De Grasse's time was 10.24.

American Dalia Muhammad, the Olympic champion in 2016 and silver medallist last year, eased to victory in the women's 400m hurdles in 54.54sec, ahead of two Ukrainians, Viktoriya Tkachuk and Anna Ryzhkova.

Laura Muir showed she is building back strongly from an back injury she suffered in February when the Briton won a hard-fought women's 1500m in 4min 02.81sec, holding off Australia's Jessica Hull in the home straight.

"I’m so happy, I couldn’t wish for more from my first race," Muir told the BBC.

In the men's high jump, Italy's Gianfranco Tamberi, who famously shared gold with Mutaz Essa Barshim of Qatar at the Tokyo Olympics, had to settle for second in a competition won by Canadian Django Lovett.

Lovett leaped 2.28m to Tamberi's 2.25m.

