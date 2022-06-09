Aussie star Webb hopes to revive LPGA magic at 47

New York (AFP) – Australian Karrie Webb, a seven-time major winner, makes a rare LPGA appearance at this week's ShopRite Classic hoping at age 47 to revive the form that brought 41 tour titles.

"Just coming back out here, I don't know what to expect as far as my game," Webb said. "I've had so many special moments and magical moments in my career that I think you always feel like there is some left.

"So I don't show up expecting to play poorly. I think I can play well and I think it would be lightning in a bottle if I won, but wouldn't put it past myself to put myself there with a chance.

"It's a lottery as to what could happen. I know that I've done many great things before and who knows."

Webb, inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame in 2005, seeks her first LPGA victory since the 2014 Founders Cup. She won the ShopRite title in 2013 and has played well at the 54-hole event at Seaview Golf Club in Galloway, New Jersey.

"I just know how to play this course in the wind, so I hope it's windy for the three days that we play," Webb said. "The length doesn't disadvantage me... because there are only a couple holes that will take effect. It is a course I think I can be competitive on.

"I do have great memories here."

Webb was excited that a player she has mentored, Australian Minjee Lee, won last week's US Women's Open at Pine Needles, the same course upon which Webb won the 2001 US Women's Open.

"It was just amazing to watch and very special for me to watch her walk down the last with such a big lead knowing she was going to win, because that's what I experienced 21 years ago," Webb said. "So it was really special. I was really proud of her."

Webb has realized she doesn't want to put in the work to try and stay competitive in LPGA events on more than a part-time basis.

"We'll just see what we get," she said. "I realized with the work that has to go into it why I'm not playing as much. That's the toughest part, the behind the scenes stuff.

"If I could just show up on Thursday and tee it up without too much work I would probably still play. There is just so much work to being at your very best and trying to compete with the best in the world."

Defending champion Celine Boutier of France is impressed Webb is still playing at all at 47.

"It's definitely very impressive," she said. "She's definitely someone I look up to just career-wise, just to be able to have that long of a career, but also that good of a career.

"It's definitely something that I admire about her, I think to keep the passion. It's very like energy-consuming to be here. To be able to do it that long is very impressive."

