Australia's Kambosos to face Haney for undisputed lightweight crown

Melbourne (AFP) – Australian boxing sensation George Kambosos will face American star Devin Haney in Melbourne in June for the undisputed lightweight championship of the world, organisers said Friday.

Advertising Read more

The 28-year-old Kambosos gets his chance after upsetting the previously undefeated Teofimo Lopez in New York late last year to snatch the WBA, IBF and WBO belts.

Haney, 23, is the WBC lightweight titleholder, with the winner on June 5 becoming the undisputed champion. Both fighters are unbeaten.

Kambosos had been in talks to fight Vasiliy Lomachenko in his first title defence, but the plans fell through when the Ukrainian opted to stay in his homeland after Russia invaded.

"It is good to be back home, five years I've been on the road, five years I've been doing it tough," Kambosos told a news conference at Docklands Stadium, where the bout will be held.

"Doubted by many, but I stayed focused, I kept that tunnel vision and I knew one day I'd collect all of these (belts) and one day I'd step into this stadium and collect another belt.

"There were only two names I ever asked for this fight, Lomachenko and Devin Haney," he added.

"Unfortunately, Lomachenko's not available. Beautiful, Devin Haney step up, now we'll take your belt."

Kambosos (20-0) will have his work cut out against Haney, who is also undefeated, in 27 bouts, and has successfully defended the World Boxing Council crown four times, most recently against Joseph Diaz in December.

"I'm so thankful for this opportunity, this is a dream come true. I can't wait," Haney said via video link from Los Angeles.

"George is a great fighter... I will go in there and handicap George, the things he does best I will take away from him and make it an easy night."

© 2022 AFP