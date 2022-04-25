Australia's Robertson makes 147 break at World Championship

London (AFP) – Australia's Neil Robertson made a 147 maximum break during his World Snooker Championship match against Jack Lisowski on Monday.

Robertson recorded only the 12th 147 in the history of the tournament as he battled to avoid a second round exit at the Crucible Theatre in Sheffield.

It was Robertson's fifth career 147 and his first at the World Championship.

He celebrated by raising his arms aloft before Lisowski offered a congratulatory handshake.

The 40-year-old's memorable break moved him to within one frame of Lisowski, who led 10-9 in the best of 25 frames clash.

Robertson's achievement will net him a share of the £15,000 ($19,000) high break prize with Graeme Dott, who made a maximum in qualifying, plus £40,000 for doing it in the tournament's final stages.

The former world number one lifted his only World Championship title in his lone appearance in the final in 2010.

