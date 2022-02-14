Australian ex-49er Hayne wins appeal over sex assault conviction

Sydney (AFP) – Former Australia rugby league star and San Francisco 49er Jarryd Hayne on Monday had his conviction for sexual assault overturned and is set to face another trial.

The 33-year-old -- best known outside Australia for a short-lived attempt to break into America's NFL -- was found guilty last year on two counts of intercourse without consent in 2018.

He was sentenced to a maximum five years and nine months, but the Court of Criminal Appeal on Monday ordered that the conviction be quashed and Hayne face a retrial.

His lawyers had argued the jury was given "flawed" directions and there were inconsistencies in the evidence, local reports said.

The full reasons behind the decision have yet to be released.

Former Parramatta Eels star Hayne insisted during his trial that the sex was consensual, but Judge Helen Syme disagreed, saying the woman involved "said no several times".

Hayne was the National Rugby League's player of the year in 2009 and 2014, making more than 20 appearances in State of Origin matches, which pit New South Wales against Queensland.

He was capped 12 times by Australia and four times by Fiji, where his father comes from, as well as representing Fiji in rugby sevens.

Hayne attempted a career in the NFL in 2015 as a kick returner and running back, but experienced only fleeting success during a tough first season with the San Francisco 49ers.

He played eight times, making 79 yards and scoring no touchdowns.

