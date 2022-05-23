Australian swimmer Chalmers to 'take some time' for mental health

Australia's Kyle Chalmers will take some time out amid speculation

Sydney (AFP) – Australia's Olympic gold medallist Kyle Chalmers will be "taking some time for me and my mental health" as he hit out at media coverage of his rivalry with pop-star-turned-swimmer Cody Simpson.

The 23-year-old Chalmers skipped Australia's team announcement for the world championships on Sunday as he also criticised "made-up storylines" about his personal life.

Chalmers, who won 100m freestyle silver at last summer's Tokyo Olympics and gold in 2016 at Rio, had been adamant that he would not be in Budapest next month for the championships.

But he reversed his decision following last week's Australian championships, causing Simpson to miss out.

"The past few days have been really challenging for me mentally and emotionally and it's taken a massive toll on me," Chalmers wrote on Instagram, after media speculation about his reasons for the U-turn.

"I need to look after my mental health and get myself right as I prepare for a massive year in the pool.

"The negative media attention surrounding my decision to compete at worlds and the made-up storylines surrounding my personal life have been more than I can handle."

Chalmers and Simpson are both in the Australia squad for the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham at the end of July.

"The best thing for me right now is to take a break at home in Port Lincoln, surrounded by my friends and family," added Chalmers.

"I am grateful for the opportunity to represent my country again, who knows how many more chances I will have (to) do so?"

