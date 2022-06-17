Bagnaia sets new Sachsenring record in German Moto GP practice

Francesco Bagnaia set a new track record on the Sachsenring at the German MotoGP during free practise on Friday

Sachsenring (Germany) (AFP) – Italy's Francesco Bagnaia blazed around Sachsenring in a new track record Friday as he dominated the first two free practice sessions ahead of the German MotoGP.

Ducati Lenovo rider Bagnaia set a new track record of 1 minute, 20.018 seconds.

Fellow Italian Luca Marini was second fastest at 0.115sec, with Bagnaia's Ducati team-mate Jack Miller third at 0.193 in preparation for Sunday's German MotoGP where record temperatures are expected in Saxony.

Current overall leader Fabio Quartararo of France was seventh fastest on the 3.7km-long circuit at 0.381sec.

