Bangladesh bat in bid to clinch series

Johannesburg (AFP) – Bangladesh won the toss and decided to bat in the second one-day international against South Africa at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg on Sunday.

Bangladesh fielded an unchanged team after gaining their first away win in any format against South Africa at Centurion on Friday, while South Africa made three changes in an effort to square the three-match series.

Visiting captain Tamim Iqbal said it was a “great opportunity” to win a series in South Africa for the first time. “There is no need to motivate us,” he said. “We know how hard we have worked to get to this position.”

Opening batsman and wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock returned to the South African team after missing the first match because of illness. All-rounder Wayne Parnell and left-arm wrist spinner Tabraiz Shamsi also came into the side, with Aiden Markram, Andile Phehlukwayo and Marco Jansen left out.

South African captain Temba Bavuma said South Africa needed to improve in all disciplines and said he expected a better performance from the bowlers in particular after Bangladesh piled up 314 for seven in the first match.

“The first 10-15 overs were good (in Centurion),” he said. “In the morning the ball nips around and we want to put them under pressure.”

Teams:

South Africa: Temba Bavuma (captain), Janneman Malan, Quinton de Kock (wkt), Kyle Verreynne, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Wayne Parnell, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi.

Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal (captain), Litton Das, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim (wkt), Yasir Ali, Mahmudullah, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman.

Umpires: Marais Erasmus, Adrian Holdstock (both RSA)

TV umpire: Allahudien Paleker(RSA)

Match referee: Andy Pycroft (ZIM)

