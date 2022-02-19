Bautista Agut captures 10th career title in Qatar

Doha (AFP) – Roberto Bautista Agut captured his 10th career title on Saturday by defeating reigning champion Nikoloz Basilashvili in the Qatar Open final.

The world number 16 from Spain triumphed 6-3, 6-4 to avenge his loss to the Georgian in last year's Doha championship match.

"I am very happy. It has been a while since I lifted a trophy. I have been working very hard to reach another final and to get the chance to win another title," said the 33-year-old whose last title came at the same event in 2019.

"It was a big dream for me to win a title and I have now won twice in Doha. It is very special for me and I am very happy."

