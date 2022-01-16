Bengals beat Raiders to end three decades of NFL playoff futility

Cincinnati Tight end C.J. Uzomah and quarterback Joe Burrow celebrate the Bengals' 26-19 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders in the first round of the NFL playoffs

Los Angeles (AFP) – A solid outing from quarterback Joe Burrow and a late defensive stand saw the Cincinnati Bengals beat the Las Vegas Raiders 26-19 on Saturday to earn their first NFL playoff victory in 31 years.

Burrow threw for two touchdowns as he piloted an efficient Bengals offense that scored on their first four drives.

Rookie kicker Evan McPherson made all four of his field goal attempts as the Bengals ended an eight-game playoff losing streak that stretched back to their victory over the now-defunct Houston Oilers in January of 1991.

"It feels great winning for us, for the city, for the organization. But, you know, we expected this. So it's not going to be a big celebration like it was when we won the division," Burrow told broadcaster NBC.

"We took care of business, on to the next round."

Burrow completed 24 of 34 passes for 244 yards and two touchdowns.

That included a controversial 10-yard TD strike to Tyler Boyd that Burrow unleashed just before going out of bounds.

A line judge erroneously blew his whistle to indicate Burrow was out of bounds, which should have immediately made the play dead.

The touchdown counted, however, whether or not the sound of the whistle caused Raiders defenders to pull up on the play.

Another questionable call -- roughing the passer against the Bengals -- helped the Raiders keep a potential game-tying drive alive in the final minutes.

Down 26-19 and needing a touchdown to force overtime, Raiders quarterback Derek Carr converted a third and 17-yard play and a third and 10 before the Bengals defense came up with three huge stops from within 10 yards of the goalline.

Bengals linebacker Germaine Pratt intercepted Carr on fourth down to seal the victory.

"The defense stepped up," Burrow said.

Carr completed 29 of 54 passes for 310 yards and a touchdown, but the Raiders remained without a post-season victory since their triumph in the 2002 AFC Championship game.

The Raiders took a quick lead with a field goal by Daniel Carlson on the opening drive of the game.

But Burrow connected with CJ Uzomah for a touchdown on the Bengals' first possession, and the Cincinnati defense then forced a fumble from Carr on a Trey Hendrickson sack.

That set up Cincinnati for the drive capped by Burrow's touchdown throw to Boyd, which stood despite vociferous protests from the Raiders.

The Raiders were also hurt by their own penalties as the curtain came down on a turbulent season that featured the resignation of coach Jon Gruden over an email scandal, the arrest of top receiver Henry Ruggs III over a deadly car crash and the release of cornerback Damon Arnette over a threatening viral video.

On the field, the Raiders won six regular-season games on the final play. But they couldn't work the magic again at Cincinnati's Paul Brown stadium.

The Bengals' next opponent depends on the outcome of the two remaining AFC Wild Card games.

Buffalo hosted New England later Saturday and Kansas City host Pittsburgh on Sunday.

