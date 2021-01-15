Berlusconi out of hospital after tests on heart

Berlusconi, who was Italy's prime minister three times between 1994 and 2011, has had a string of health issues in recent years.

Monaco (AFP)

Italy's former prime minister Silvio Berlusconi was discharged on Friday from a hospital in Monaco where he was admitted for heart problems, his spokesman told AFP.

The flamboyant 84-year-old billionaire and media tycoon was admitted on Monday for tests after experiencing heart problems while in the south of France.

The spokesman for Berlusconi's centre-right Forza Italia party confirmed in a text to AFP that Berlusconi had now been discharged.

On Thursday, the former premier wrote on his Facebook page that he was "in good health" and undergoing routine tests.

He underwent open heart surgery in 2016, and last September was hospitalised for 11 days with coronavirus.

