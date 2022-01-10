Bernal eyes second Tour win after Ineos contract renewal

Egan Bernal (centre) crosses the line to win the 2019 Tour de France, flanked by Ineos teammates Jonathan Castroviejo (left) and 2018 champion Geraint Thomas (right)

Paris (AFP) – Former winner Egan Bernal said on Monday he wants to win a second Tour de France title after he extended his Ineos Grenadiers deal to 2026.

Advertising Read more

Bernal, who turns 25 on Thursday, claimed the Tour in 2019, but did not compete in 2021, opting instead for the Giro d'Italia which he won.

"I am really happy in this team. I am really proud of the team, the staff, and I’m signing now for my most important years," said Bernal, who has been with Ineos for four seasons, in a team statement.

"I really want to go back to the Tour. I skipped last year because of the Giro, but it feels like it's been a long time since I was at the Tour.

"So I am really excited about this year. I want to go back having prepared really well, taking a good team, and being there to really enjoy the race," he added.

Three years ago he became the first Ecuadorian and youngest rider to take the Tour.

Last month, Bernal's team-mate and fellow former Tour champion Geraint Thomas also agreed a contract extension with Ineos.

"This season is going to be hugely competitive," deputy team principal Rod Ellingworth said.

"Egan and the whole team are motivated to go all in and come out fighting," he added.

© 2022 AFP