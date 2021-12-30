Biden, Putin to talk on Ukraine military tensions

President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin will talk by telephone, with the US leader expected to offer Putin a 'diplomatic path' out of tensions around Ukraine

Washington (AFP) – Presidents Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin said they are seeking diplomatic solutions to soaring Russia-West tensions over Ukraine in a phone call Thursday.

Advertising Read more

The call, requested by the Kremlin leader, was scheduled for 2030 GMT, and is the second time Putin and Biden will have talked in just over three weeks, reflecting intense diplomacy underway to try and resolve a dangerously escalating standoff on the fringes of eastern Europe.

Ahead of the call, both sides insisted they were ready to listen. But with Thursday's talk setting the stage for difficult, lower-level, face-to-face negotiations in Geneva in January, there were few indications of major concessions on the horizon.

Washington and its European allies accuse Russia of threatening former Soviet territory Ukraine with a new invasion. Some 100,000 Russian troops are massed near the border of the country, where Putin already seized the Crimean region in 2014 and is accused of fomenting a pro-Russian separatist war erupting that same year in the east.

Moscow describes the menacing troop presence as protection against an encroaching West, particularly NATO, although Ukraine has not been offered membership in the military alliance.

Earlier this month, the Russians issued a sweeping set of demands, including guarantees that NATO not expand further and a bar on new US military bases in former territories of the Soviet Union.

The United States rejects what it calls a bid by the Kremlin to dictate independent countries' futures, and warns that if troops do cross into Ukraine, Russia will face blistering economic sanctions backed both by Washington and EU capitals.

Previous Western sanctions imposed after Moscow's annexation of Crimea have had little discernable impact.

'Mood for conversation'

Biden, at his home in Wilmington, Delaware for the New Year's holiday, was to offer Putin a "diplomatic path" out of the crisis, a senior administration official told reporters.

Ukrainian Territorial Defense Forces, the military reserve of the Ukrainian Armes Forces, train to counter a feared Russian invasion Sergei SUPINSKY AFP/File

"But we are also prepared to respond if Russia advances with a further invasion of Ukraine," Biden will tell Putin, the official said, adding that Washington remained "gravely concerned" about the military build-up and wants to see Russian forces return "to their regular training areas."

In a holiday message to Biden hours before the call, Putin said he is "convinced" that "we can move forward and establish an effective Russian-American dialogue based on mutual respect and consideration of each other's national interests."

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters that Putin is "in the mood for a conversation."

"We believe that only through talks is it possible to solve all the immediate problems that we have in abundance between us," Peskov said.

US support for Ukraine

The January talks will see Russian officials sitting down separately with negotiators representing the United States, NATO and the regional OSCE security forum, which also includes the United States.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said US Secretary of State Antony Blinken had assured him of 'full US support for Ukraine in countering Russian aggression' Handout UKRAINE PRESIDENCY/AFP

Russia's delegation will be led by Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov, and the US delegation by Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman.

Ukraine, which wants to join NATO but has been told it is far from being ready to win acceptance, is eager not to be cut out of any wider deal.

US officials have been at pains to insist that no decision will be taken behind the Ukrainians' backs and that while US troops would not be sent to defend the country against Russia, ongoing deliveries of weapons and other military assistance are set to expand if Moscow attacks.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke by telephone on Wednesday with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who said he had been "assured of full US support for Ukraine in countering Russian aggression."

Blinken also spoke to counterparts from Britain, France and Germany on "coordination to deter any further Russian aggression against Ukraine", State Department spokesman Ned Price said.

burs-sms/st

© 2021 AFP