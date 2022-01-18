Biggar to captain Wales in Six Nations in place of injured Jones

London (AFP) – Dan Biggar will captain title-holders Wales during the Six Nations in place of the injured Alun Wyn Jones, the Welsh Rugby Union announced on Tuesday.

Veteran lock Jones is one of several high-profile absentees, with fellow British and Irish Lions players George North, Leigh Halfpenny, Taulupe Faletau, Justin Tipuric, Josh Navidi and Ken Owens all currently sidelined through injury.

But flanker Ross Moriarty, who has been sidelined with a shoulder problem, has been included in Wales head coach Wayne Pivac's 36-man squad.

The group includes three uncapped players -- hooker Dewi Lake and flanker Jac Morgan, both from Ospreys, and Cardiff number eight James Ratti.

Jones has undergone two shoulder operations since being hurt during Wales' Autumn Nations Series opener against New Zealand in October.

Biggar is set to lead Wales for the first time in the opening game of their Six Nations title defence against Ireland in Dublin on February 5. Ospreys lock Adam Beard will be Biggar's vice-captain.

Another five players could be in line to make their Six Nations bows -- a list that includes Exeter forward Christ Tshiunza and Ulster hooker Bradley Roberts.

Pivac said Biggar, 32, would play an important role.

"With the experience missing, we wanted someone who had experienced the competition on a number of occasions and knows the rigours of it.

"He gives us that. He has 95 Wales caps and he has toured with the British and Irish Lions.

"Dan has the respect of the other players and management, so we think he will do a great job."

