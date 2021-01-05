Bond actress, 'That '70s Show' star Tanya Roberts in 'critical' condition

Bond girl and 'That '70s Show' actress Tanya Roberts, pictured with her agent Norby Walters in 2006

Advertising Read more

Los Angeles (AFP)

Former Bond actress and "That '70s Show" star Tanya Roberts was battling for her life in a Los Angeles hospital Monday, her publicist said.

Her publicist Mike Pingel was earlier quoted by US media saying Roberts had died.

But he told AFP the reports were the result of a "miscommunication" with Roberts' partner Lance O'Brien.

The actress remained in "critical" condition at Cedars-Sinai hospital in Los Angeles, the publicist said.

A Cedars-Sinai spokeswoman said the hospital does not confirm or deny the identity of patients as a matter of policy due to privacy laws.

Roberts is best known for her role as geologist Stacey Sutton in the 1985 James Bond film "A View to a Kill," which starred Roger Moore in his last appearance as 007.

Beside her Bond outing, Roberts starred in the 1982 sword-and-sorcery fantasy "The Beastmaster" and as the title character in "Sheena: Queen of the Jungle," a female version of Tarzan which was nominated for five Golden Raspberry Awards and has gone on to become a cult classic.

Other notable movie appearances included "Body Slam" and "Night Eyes."

Born in the Bronx, New York, in 1955, Roberts did some modeling and commercial work before getting her big acting break on the final season of "Charlie's Angels," where she played private investigator Julie Rogers helping the team of female crime fighters.

"It was my first steady job, and it launched my career," Roberts said on her website.

Nowadays Roberts is probably best known for her role in the sitcom "That '70s Show," starring as Midge Pinciotti, the dim-witted mother of Donna, played by Laura Prepon.

© 2021 AFP