Bordeaux beat Metz to boost Ligue 1 survival hopes

M'Baye Niang scored a crucial goal to help Bordeaux in their bid for Ligue 1 survival

Paris (AFP) – Bordeaux ended an eight-match winless run by beating relegation rivals Metz 3-1 on Sunday to earn a first victory under coach David Guion and climb off the foot of the Ligue 1 table.

Metz came into the game above Bordeaux on goal difference and took a first-half lead through Didier Lamkel Ze, who cut short a loan at Russian side Khimki following the invasion of Ukraine.

Ricardo Mangas equalised early in the second half and Senegal international M'Baye Niang scored his first league goal since November to put Bordeaux ahead.

Hwang Ui-jo added a late third as Bordeaux switched places with Metz in the bottom two and moved to within a point of Saint-Etienne in the relegation play-off place.

Clermont are one point above Saint-Etienne in 17th following Saturday's 6-1 thrashing by Paris Saint-Germain in which Kylian Mbappe and Neymar both scored hat-tricks for the league leaders.

Monaco improved their prospects of European football next season with a 2-1 victory over Troyes courtesy of goals from Caio Henrique and Kevin Volland.

Nantes drew 1-1 at Brest following crowd trouble that held the game up for around 10 minutes in the second half.

Visitors Nantes led after Randal Kolo Muani's goal but the game was briefly stopped as away fans threw flares onto the pitch.

A second, longer interruption followed shortly after half-time when Brest supporters attempted to invade the pitch to confront Nantes fans.

The referee sent the teams to the changing rooms. After they returned, Brendan Chardonnet scrambled the ball in at a corner to earn a point for Brest.

Lille drew 1-1 at Angers as Edon Zhegrova cancelled out an own goal by Tiago Djalo for the outgoing French champions.

